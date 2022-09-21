96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Maddie & Tae’s stop on ‘TODAY’ and more

September 21, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Maddie & Tae’s stop on ‘TODAY’ and more

n case you missed it, Maddie & Tae made a stop on NBC’s TODAY on Wednesday to perform “Every Night Every Morning.” Their new project, Through the Madness Vol. 2, comes out on Friday.

Country singer Luke Bell died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to an autopsy report from the Pima County medical examiner’s office. Bell, 32, was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on August 26. During his career, he held support slots for Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam and more.

Nashville-based guitar company Gibson has committed to donating $1 million to combat drug overdoses in the music industry, according to the Tennessean. The effort is a partnership with international pharmaceutical company Hikma.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Long LiveFlorida-georgia Line
6:58pm
Out In The MiddleZac Brown Band/blake Shelton
6:55pm
Singles You UpJordan Davis
6:52pm
American KidsKenny Chesney
6:45pm
Head Over BootsJon Pardi
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control
2

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years
3

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
4

Kane Brown explains how “Pop’s Last Name” honors his grandfather: “I had to write a song about him”
5

Sharon Maines Announces Retirement

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts