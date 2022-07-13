      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Maren Morris + Amanda Shires, Martina McBride and more

Jul 13, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Maren Morris joins her Highwomen bandmate Amanda Shires for Amanda’s latest release, “Empty Cups.” The duet comes off of Amanda’s next album, Take it Like a Man.

During a songwriter round at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum featuring Martina McBride this week, the Hall announced that it will extend its Martina-based exhibit until July 2023. The exhibit chronicles her journey to fame and tells the stories of some of her biggest songs.

Tyler Rich is going out on tour this fall. The singer just announced his Think We’re In Love Tour, which kicks off in late September.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thursday, July 14th, 2022
You May Also Like
City of Lubbock Municipal Court to Cancel Jury Trials During Relocation
Carrie Underwood’s 'Denim & Rhinestones' gets new packaging with a special purple vinyl release
Nashville notes: Travis Denning, Zac Brown Band + Cody Johnson and more
Jason Aldean sends “That’s What Tequila Does” to country radio as he gears up for tour
The show must go on: Luke Bryan falls on stage but keeps singing
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On