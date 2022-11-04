96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Maren Morris is ‘In Rare Form’ + more

November 4, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Maren MorrisHumble Quest: In Rare Form EP is out now. It features rootsy, instrument-forward new versions of seven of the songs on Humble Quest, like “Tall Guys.”

Kane Brown has joined the lineup of previously announced headliners for next June’s 2023 Gulf Coast Jam. Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Hardy are also leading the bill.

Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty have released their version of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It),” the first new song to come off the upcoming Stoned Cold Country Rolling Stones tribute album.

