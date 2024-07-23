96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ “Push Me Over” + Sara Evans’ Christmas Tour

July 23, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Maren Morris has teased a new track, “Push Me Over,” from her upcoming Intermission EP, arriving Aug. 2. You can hear it on Maren’s Instagram and presave Intermission now.

Sara Evans‘ 21 Days of Christmas Tour kicks off Dec. 5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The eight-date trek wraps Dec. 22 in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. You can grab tickets starting Thursday at saraevans.com.

HARDY is performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. You can catch it at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

