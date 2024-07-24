96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Martina’s Funko POP! figurine + Brett Eldredge’s updates

July 24, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Martina McBride has teamed with Funko to launch her very own Funko POP! figurine. The collectible pays homage to her 2004 ACM Awards performance of “How Far.” You can watch Martina unbox her figurine on Instagram and preorder yours now at amazon.com or funko.com.

Noticed that Brett Eldredge‘s been off the grid? Well, he’s got a good reason for that. “Some have asked me if I’m ok…the quick answer is YES, I’ll even be bold to say better than ever,” Brett shares on Instagram. “I value personal time and privacy more than ever, I long for new experiences, and meaningful connections with the ones I love the most.” You can read the full update in his post and check out a teaser clip of new music, which you can also presave now at bretteldredge.com.

Lauren Watkins is rolling out her 17-track debut album, The Heartbroken Record, on vinyl and it’s dropping Aug. 23. You can preorder your copy now at Lauren’s merch store.

