Nashville notes: Marty to the Ryman + Brantley’s signed CDs

Marty Stuart will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his annual Late Night Jam at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on June 7. Tickets go on sale April 21 at 10 a.m. at ryman.com.

Brantley Gilbert‘s So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) drops this Friday, April 21. A limited number of signed CDs are available for purchase now. Pick up your copy via the link in his tweet about it before they sell out.

Brett Eldredge has released a new live performance video of “Holy Water.” The footage was recorded at 2022’s CMA Fest. Watch it now on YouTube.

