Nashville notes: Matt Roy’s “Mary & Me” + Aaron Watson’s covers

Rising artist and hit songwriter Matt Roy has released a spirited new song, “Mary & Me.” The track was solely penned by Matt, and boasts equal parts romantic and heartbreak sentiments.

Aaron Watson is previewing his upcoming covers album, Cover Girl, with two new songs: “9 To 5” with Kylie Frey and “Million Reasons” with Morgan Myles. Cover Girl drops October 27 and can be presaved now.

In celebration of his upcoming Greatest Hits album, Josh Turner has dropped a new Greatest Hits Denim Jacket & Patches Collection set. It’s priced at $185 and can be purchased at store.umgnashville.com.

