Nashville notes: Matt Roy’s “Mary & Me” + Aaron Watson’s covers

August 25, 2023 5:00PM CDT
Rising artist and hit songwriter Matt Roy has released a spirited new song, “Mary & Me.” The track was solely penned by Matt, and boasts equal parts romantic and heartbreak sentiments.

Aaron Watson is previewing his upcoming covers album, Cover Girl, with two new songs: “9 To 5” with Kylie Frey and “Million Reasons” with Morgan MylesCover Girl drops October 27 and can be presaved now.

In celebration of his upcoming Greatest Hits album, Josh Turner has dropped a new Greatest Hits Denim Jacket & Patches Collection set. It’s priced at $185 and can be purchased at store.umgnashville.com.

