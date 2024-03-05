96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton, Dolly Parton have new songs coming

March 5, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

Mickey Guyton‘s celebrating International Women’s Day with the release of a new song, “Woman,” on Friday. A preview clip of it is up now on Mickey’s Instagram.

Dolly Parton and Christian artist Zach Williams are joining forces once again for a new duet, “Lookin’ For You.” While you wait for its Friday release, hear a snippet of it on Zach’s Instagram.

Adam Doleac has added dates to his Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour. For tickets and the full schedule, head to Adam’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dont Take The GirlTim Mcgraw
11:35am
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
11:29am
I Go BackKenny Chesney
11:25am
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
11:22am
Girl CrushLittle Big Town
11:19am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Woman to Become First Person to Marry AI-Generated Hologram
2

Garth Brooks Invites Travis Kelce To Sing 'Friends In Low Places' At His Bar's Grand Opening
3

Toby Keith Just Had His Biggest Song Sales Week Ever
4

What being a journalist means to me
5

Jimmy Buffett’s Ford Falcon Sells for Big Bucks at Auction