Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton’s double duty + Kane Brown’s Black Friday sale

November 22, 2023 4:00PM CST
Mickey Guyton has been tapped as host and performer for CBS’ National Christmas Tree Lighting. Other artists slated to perform include Darren Criss and Dionne Warwick. The holiday special airs Friday, December 15, at 7 p.m. CT.

Just in time for Black Friday, Kane Brown has discounted all products in his merch store. Items are now either $10, $20, $30 or $40. Grab your favorite Kane merch now or shop for a Kane fan now at Kane’s merch store.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced the list of nominees in the running for induction in 2024. Those in the running include hit country songwriters Hillary Lindsey (Carrie UnderwoodKeith UrbanLittle Big Town) and Dean Dillon (George StraitChris StapletonKenny Chesney).

