Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton’s ‘House On Fire’ + Frank Ray’s “Uh-huh (Ajá)”

August 19, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Mickey Guyton‘s sophomore album, House On Fire, will drop Sept. 27. The news arrived Monday alongside a reveal of the album’s cover and a snippet of a new track, “My Side of the Country,” which will hit digital platforms on Friday. House On Fire is available for presave now. 

“Country’d Look Good on You” singer Frank Ray has dropped a music video for “Uh-huh (Ajá),” a song that melds Frank’s country and Latin roots. You can watch it now on YouTube.

Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan, Tucker Wetmore and Coffey Anderson will take the Grand Ole Opry stage on World Suicide Prevent Day (Sept. 10) for its Face the Fight At The Opry. Founded by USAA, Face the Fight works to help end veteran suicide by raising awareness and fostering conversations around support and hope. For tickets to the star-studded show, visit opry.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

