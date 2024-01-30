96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Midland’s headed to Texas + Dillon Carmichael’s new track

January 30, 2024 4:00PM CST
Midland will headline the Waco, Texas, Landlock Festival on Saturday, May 4. For more information and to preview the lineup, head to the band’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dillon Carmichael is set to release his new song, “Someone Who Don’t Miss Me at All,” on Friday, February 2. “This song is for all of the people who have a past relationship that just will not stay in the past,” Dillon shares on X, formerly Twitter. You can presave the track now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

Conner Smith will perform “Creek Will Rise” on NBC’s Today on Wednesday. The track is off Conner’s debut album, Smoky Mountains, and is in the top 15 of the country charts.

