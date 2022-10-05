96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Miranda Lambert on ‘Kimmel’, Breland’s new tour dates + more

October 5, 2022 4:00PM CDT
In case you missed it, Miranda Lambert made a stop on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live this week for a performance of her new song “Strange.” The clip is available to watch now.

Breland just added a couple of dates to his upcoming Here For It Tour, and he announced that Temecula Road will join him as an opening act on the trek.

Singer Dillon Carmichael married his longtime girlfriend Shayla Whitson over the weekend. You can see their wedding photos over at People.

