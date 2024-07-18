96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Miranda’s Texas updates + Vincent Mason’s Opry debut

July 18, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Share

“Tell me you’re from Texas without telling me you’re from Texas,” Miranda Lambert cheekily wrote on social platform X. Her post featured the “Wranglers” singer and Texas native all smiles in photos with her husband, Brendan, and longtime band vocalist Gwen Sebastian

Jamey Johnson will drop two new tracks, “What A View” and “Trudy” featuring Randy Houser, on July 26, and they’re available for presave now.

Country up-and-comer Vincent Mason is making his Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 7. Luke Bryan surprised Vincent with the news while on tour together recently. “It has always been a dream to play the Opry. I’ve always seen the Opry as the home of country music and I’m looking forward to stepping into the circle for the first time,” Vincent tells the press. “Luke Bryan was an artist I heard and saw a lot growing up in Georgia. It was cool to hear that news from him with my family.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Baby GirlSugarland
6:53pm
Think I'M In Love With YouChris Stapleton
6:49pm
She Got The Best Of MeLuke Combs
6:46pm
BulletproofNate Smith
6:39pm
I Remember EverythingZach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves
6:35pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Vanished Icons: Orange County’s Forgotten Landmarks
2

City to Test Outdoor Warning System Sirens This Friday
3

City to Move Food Truck, Mobile Food Vendor Inspections to New Location
4

Ingrid Andress Roasted for Home Run Derby National Anthem Performance
5

Leprino Foods Informational Sessions