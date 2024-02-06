96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: More stars remember Toby Keith, Bryce Leatherwood + Anne Wilson’s tours

February 6, 2024 4:00PM CST
The outpouring of tributes continues as more country singers remember the late Toby Keith. Among those reacting and sharing memories are Dustin Lynch, Jackson Dean, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Janson, Zach Bryan, Randy Houser, Tanya Tucker, Josh Turner and Megan Moroney. You can read them now on the artists’ respective socials.

Rising country singer and The Voice season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood has announced his Neon Does Tour. The 11-city trek will kick off April 4 in Statesboro, Georgia, before wrapping in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 11. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9, at Bryce’s website.

Country up-and-comer and Christian artist Anne Wilson is returning home to Lexington, Kentucky, for her REBEL album release party on April 21. It’ll take place at 7 p.m. ET at the iconic Lexington Opera House. Tickets go on sale February 9 at Anne’s website.

