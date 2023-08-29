96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Neal McCoy’s “Used Car” + the Opry’s 98th birthday

August 29, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Neal McCoy has released a rootsy new song, “Used Car.” The ’90s country hitmaker penned the nostalgic tune with Bobby Tomberlin and Mark Narmore

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate its 98th birthday with four nights of shows celebrating Women of Country Music from Wednesday, October 4, to Saturday, October 7. Artists slated to perform include Lainey WilsonLauren Alaina and Crystal Gayle. The festivities will conclude with Sara Evans‘ Opry member induction on October 7 across two evening shows. Visit opry.com for all the details.

LANCO has announced Meghan Patrick and Willie Tate as the openers for their headlining Run, Run, Baby Tour this fall. Meghan’s currently on country radio with Michael Ray on their new single, “Spirits and Demons.” For tickets to LANCO’s fall tour, go to lancomusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Hell Of A ViewEric Church
6:06am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:03am
Ol RedBlake Shelton
5:59am
Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
5:57am
SidewaysDierks Bentley
5:54am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Black Business Expo August 19th
3

City of Lubbock to Hold Dedication Event for T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza
4

Queen Charlotte Unveiled: Conversations with Gabrielle Collins
5

New Show Announcements Including Classic Cinema Series + Del Castillo Saturday Nite!