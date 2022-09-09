96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: New music from Breland, Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae + more

September 9, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Breland‘s debut album, Cross Country, is officially out now.

Dustin Lynch has a new song out called “Wood on the Fire.” Both the song and an audio visual for it are out now.

Maddie & Tae just dropped the music video for their latest release, “Spring Cleaning.” The song comes off Through the Madness Vol. 2, which the duo will put out September 23.

Morgan Wallen joins up-and-comer Larry Fleet for a new duet version of “Where I Find God.”

Randy Houser released a new song called “Rub a Little Dirt On It.” The track comes off his upcoming new album, Note to Self.

In case you missed it, Parker McCollum made his Austin City Limits debut this week. Meanwhile, his current single, “Handle on You,” is currently rising up the country charts.

