Nashville notes: New music from Mickey Guyton + more

October 6, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Mickey Guyton’s new song, “How You Love Someone,” is coming out Friday. She teased the single art for the new track on Twitter.

Toby Keith is this year’s BMI Icon Award recipient. The award is in recognition of his lengthy career in country music, dating back to his hit debut single from 1993, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” Toby will be celebrated at the 2022 BMI Country Awards, set to be held in Nashville on November 8.

LeAnn Rimes will be this year’s recipient of the ASCAP Golden Note Award. She’ll receive the honor in a special ASCAP Experience broadcast session, set to broadcast on ASCAP’s YouTube channel on October 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

