96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: New Toby Keith albums + Carly Pearce’s “Pretty Please”

August 26, 2024 3:30PM CDT
Share

Two new Toby Keith albums are dropping. Well, sort of. On Oct. 4, the newly compiled 13 Number Ones collection will be available on CD and vinyl, and the remastered and expanded Christmas to Christmas, which was first released in 1995, will hit digital providers and be available on vinyl for the first time.

Speaking of Toby Keith, don’t forget to catch the star-studded Toby Keith: American Icon, featuring performances from Luke Bryan, Tyler Hubbard, Jelly Roll, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and more, on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Carly Pearce recently hopped on social platform X to share a no-frills, acoustic performance of “Pretty Please,” a song she says her dad “still can’t listen (to) without crying.” You can watch it now on X and hear the studio version on Carly’s latest album, hummingbird.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Pink SkiesZach Bryan
12:27am
5-1-5-0Dierks Bentley
12:21am
Save MeJelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
12:09am
Going, Going, GoneLuke Combs
12:03am
Damn Good Day To LeaveRiley Green
6:57pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Yellowstone Casting for Lainey Wilson Concert Scene in Ft. Worth. Interested?
2

Vince Gill Joins Post Malone At The Opry To Sing “One More Last Chance” While Brad Paisley Plays Guitar
3

JFK Jr. Remembered: 25 Years Later with RoseMarie Terenzio & Liz McNeil
4

Elisabeth Shue: Inside 'The Good Half'
5

Jace Jung Called up by Tigers