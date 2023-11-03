96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: New tunes from Drake Milligan, Travis Denning + Griffen Palmer

November 3, 2023 4:30PM CDT
Share

Drake Milligan has dropped a full-length version of his latest track, “I Got a Problem.” The extended rendition features a slow piano intro that spotlights Drake’s rich baritone before he soars on the romantic ode. 

Travis Denning‘s “Going Places” is out now. “Lyrically, I wanted to paint a picture of a storyline of two people that ran together then blew apart into two very different lives,” says Travis, who penned the track alongside Paul DiGiovanniJeremy Stover and Matt Mulhare. “I tried to challenge myself to think outside of my normal comfort zone melodically and musically with this one, and that’s been the motive for all the new music I’ve been working on.”

Griffen Palmer‘s heartbreak song, “Heart of Exes,” has arrived. “Although this is undeniably a breakup song, it’s also a love letter to all of the shared experiences and moments with this other person in the seemingly ‘magical’ place where it all happened,” says Griffen, who authored the tune alongside HoskinsJackson Morgan and Ryan Vojtesak.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
12:56am
Days Go ByKeith Urban
12:53am
Nobody To BlameChris Stapleton
12:49am
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
12:45am
DustEli Young Band
12:42am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Rise of the Kingdom Ninja: Daniel Gil's Extraordinary Path
2

City of Lubbock Invites Public to Trunk or Treat Event
3

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
4

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
5

Revealing the Dark Secrets: Chris Alexander on Corman's Poe Legacy