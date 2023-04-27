96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Old Dominion’s merch sale + Payton Smith’s new EP

April 27, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Old Dominion is having a buy one, get one free sale on their online merchandise store. Eligible items include hoodies, T-shirts and hats. Check out shop.weareolddominion.com.

Rising country artist Payton Smith has announced his new EP, What Colors You Wild. The seven-song set drops May 19 and is available for presave now.

Neo-traditional country artist Chancey Williams made his Grand Ole Opry debut recently. While on the hallowed stage, he performed his songs “The Saint” and new single “One of These Days.” Check out photos on Chancey’s Instagram.

