Nashville notes: Opry NextStage Live From Texas + ERNEST’s new Ryman show

March 20, 2024 4:00PM CDT
The Grand Ole Opry has announced its Opry NextStage Live From Texas show on May 15. Happening at Lava Cantina in The Colony, Texas, the Jelly Roll-hosted event will spotlight several country newcomers, including Anne Wilson, Chase Matthew, Madeline Edwards and Wyatt Flores. Tickets go on sale Friday at eventbrite.com.

ERNEST and Second Harvest Food Bank are teaming up for this year’s Stars for Second Harvest event at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Happening June 4, the event will feature an acoustic lineup of country music, produced and hosted by ERNEST. You can get tickets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. CT at ryman.com.

Reba McEntire has added a few new items to her restaurant, Reba’s Place. You can check them out on X, formerly known as Twitter. For more information on Reba’s Place, head to its website.

