96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Paisley helps Ukraine + the Hall of Fame Rock[s] the Ryman

January 24, 2023 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Paisley helps Ukraine + the Hall of Fame Rock[s] the Ryman

Brad Paisley recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of his role as ambassador for UNITED24, the fundraising arm of the Rebuild Ukraine program. If you’d like to help, you can donate online.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will stage its first Rock the Ryman concert March 1, starring Maddie & TaeCharlie WorshamGavin DeGraw, and The War and Treaty. The concert series at the Mother Church of Country Music will showcase artists performing songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees who’ve influenced them. 

“Wilder Days” hitmaker Morgan Wade will kick off her Crossing State Lines (And Oceans!) acoustic tour May 2 in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Whose Bed Have Your BootsShania Twain
6:57pm
No BodyBlake Shelton
6:54pm
Youll Think Of MeKeith Urban
6:50pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
6:47pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmChase Rice/florida-georgia Line
6:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Hopes of Keeping Joyland Open Fade (With Additional Information)
2

Man Brings Wife Back To Life……Sorta
3

71st Annual Pancake Festival
4

New Domino’s® Store in Lubbock is Now Open
5

Luke Combs Wrote A Song For Gabby Barrett's Next Album