Nashville notes: Parker McCollum joins the Outlaws, Kip Moore (finally) duets with Morgan Wade + more

September 16, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Parker McCollum has been added to the already stellar lineup of stars appearing in They Called Us Outlaws: Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes And the Rise of Renegade Troubadours. The documentary series also features interviews and appearances from Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and many more.

After featuring Morgan Wade in his music video for “If I Was Your Lover,” Kip Moore has shared a new version of the song that features Morgan’s vocals.

Tyler Booth has announced a headlining tour, called the Country Gang Tour, which kicks off in late October.

