Nashville notes: Parker McCollum on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ + Griffen Palmer’s “Unlearn”

March 31, 2023 4:20PM CDT
Parker McCollum appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 30 to perform “Handle On You.” The single is currently number four and rising on the country charts. Watch Parker’s performance on YouTube and check out photos from his visit on Instagram. 

Big Loud Records newcomer Griffen Palmer has announced his debut album with the release of its powerful title track, “Unlearn.” “I’ve been dreaming of putting out my own album for as long as I can remember,” Griffen shares. “It was important to me that we hold on releasing my first album until we had the songs just right, and I’m equal parts amazed and proud of how it has all turned out.” Unlearn drops April 28.

Caylee Hammack has dropped her new song, “History of Repeating.” The pensive track was penned by Caylee with Ashley McBryde and Nicolette Hayford (Pillbox Patti). “This song is a very honest admission of some bad decisions that I think anyone can relate to making … those decisions sometimes we repeat, even though we know it’s not what is best for us. The humanness of our habits and hearts and a swig of Jack Daniel’s for flavor,” Caylee reflects.

