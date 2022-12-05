96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Parker McCollum sells out Red Rocks, Tanya Tucker heads to MerleFest + more

December 5, 2022 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Parker McCollum sells out Red Rocks, Tanya Tucker heads to MerleFest + more

As Parker McCollum gears up for his headlining tour in 2023, he’s notched a big milestone: His show at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado sold out the day that tickets went on sale.

Tanya Tucker, Marcus King and more have joined the lineup of MerleFest in 2023. Visit the event’s website for all the details.

After canceling his 2022 tour dates due to a knee injury, Travis Tritt is ready to return to the road. He just put a string of tour dates on the books for 2023, starting in late March.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

GoneDierks Bentley
6:55pm
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
6:52pm
American KidsKenny Chesney
6:49pm
Die From A Broken HeartMaddie & Tae
6:43pm
Small Town BoyDustin Lynch
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

U Can Share Food Drive
2

Amid sobriety journey, Charles Kelley pens his “goodbye letter to alcohol” in a new song
3

Nashville notes: Tracy Lawrence’s charity turkey fry, Morgan Wallen’s Thanksgiving donations + more
4

The Rudest Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Dinner According To The Experts
5

Dolly Parton To Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party