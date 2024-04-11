96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Parker McCollum’s “Burn It Down” candle + Connie Smith’s surprise album

April 11, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Parker McCollum has released a new Burn It Down candle. The candle, hand-poured and packed in Nashville, is a nod to his latest chart-topper and boasts notes of smoke, amber, wood and more. You can grab yours now at Parker’s merch store.

Country icon and Grand Ole Opry member Connie Smith has surprise-released her 55th album, Love, Prison, Wisdom and Heartaches. Out now via Fat Possum Records, the 12-track record features covers of songs that were recorded or written by Merle Haggard, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Dottie West, Skeeter Davis, Roy Acuff and more. The project is now available to listen to digitally. Signed LPs and CDs can also be purchased at fatpossum.com.

Kenny Chesney‘s Blue Chair Bay Rum has announced a new flavor, Lime Rum, hitting liquor stores in May. For more information, check out Blue Chair Bay Rum’s Instagram post.

