96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Patty Loveless’ new exhibit + Conner Smith’s live track

June 28, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

The career of 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Patty Loveless will take the spotlight in a new exhibit, Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth. Set to open on August 23, it’ll feature various items from Patty’s career, including instruments, a monogrammed USO jacket, stage outfits and manuscripts. For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Conner Smith has announced that he’s dropping a live version and live video of his single “Creek Will Rise” on Friday, June 30.

Randall King‘s released the music video for his song “When My Baby’s In Boots.” The retro-tinged clip features fan-submitted photos.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just Got Started Lovin YouJames Otto
6:59pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
6:56pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
6:53pm
Blue Aint Your ColorKeith Urban
6:53pm
Last NightMorgan Wallen
6:45pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Chris Young teases new song “coming soon”
2

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
3

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
4

Doctors Remove "World's Largest Kidney Stone"
5

Lubbock’s Top 10… Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer