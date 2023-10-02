96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Randy Houser’s “Cancel” + Anne Wilson’s “Rain in the Rearview”

October 2, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Country hitmaker Randy Houser has dropped his self-penned new song, “Cancel.” “I’ve been blown away by how much love out on the road you have given this new song ‘Cancel,’ shares Randy. “I hope it hits you like it does me in this crazy world we live in!”

Anne Wilson‘s REBEL (The Beginning) is out now. “I am beyond excited to send this new music out into the world. These three songs felt like the perfect way to begin the next chapter of my musical journey,” Anne says. The project also includes her debut country radio single, “Rain in the Rearview.”

Rising country group Boy Named Banjo has released their major label debut album, DuskOut now via Mercury Nashville, the nine-track set is produced by Oscar Charles and features the reflective heartbreak song, “Lonely in This Town.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
6:44am
Mud On The TiresBrad Paisley
6:41am
Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:26am
Burnin It DownJason Aldean
6:23am
If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
6:13am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

'Homer The Mini Cow' Makes Teen's Wish Come True
2

Oklahoma Police Call Out Jelly Roll After He Honors Fallen Officer
3

URGENT: Volunteer Puppy Fosters Needed
4

Big 12 announces 2024 men’s basketball schedule
5

New Business Opening at Covenant Park