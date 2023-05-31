Nashville notes: Randy Travis’ latest induction + Jon Langston’s “Whiskey Does”

Randy Travis has been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of fellow stars Tim McGraw, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Jon Langston‘s new song, “Whiskey Does,” is slated to release on June 9. Hear a snippet on Twitter and presave the track now.

Up-and-comer Karissa Ella has dropped a music video for her latest song, “White Dress Worthy.” The tender ode previews her upcoming It’s Personal EP, dropping June 23.

