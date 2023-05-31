96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Randy Travis’ latest induction + Jon Langston’s “Whiskey Does”

May 31, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Randy Travis has been inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of fellow stars Tim McGrawElvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Jon Langston‘s new song, “Whiskey Does,” is slated to release on June 9. Hear a snippet on Twitter and presave the track now.

Up-and-comer Karissa Ella has dropped a music video for her latest song, “White Dress Worthy.” The tender ode previews her upcoming It’s Personal EP, dropping June 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Famous FriendsChris Young/kane Brown
10:20am
Memory LaneOld Dominion
10:18am
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
10:10am
BoondocksLittle Big Town
10:06am
Last NightMorgan Wallen
10:03am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes
2

Covenant Health Launches Free Health Program for Lubbock Community
3

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
4

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
5

Garth Brooks Announces 2024 Dates For New Las Vegas Residency