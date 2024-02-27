96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Randy Travis on ‘The Price Is Right’ + Kassi Ashton’s teaser

February 27, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

A special episode of The Price Is Right featuring country icon Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, airs Tuesday on CBS. A recap video and photos from Randy’s guest appearance are also up now on Instagram.

The Outlaw Music Festival kicks off this summer with a star-studded multigenre lineup featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Robert Plant & Alison KraussBob DylanBrittney Spencer and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. To view the full lineup and schedule, visit blackbirdpresents.com.

Kassi Ashton‘s set to drop a new song Friday. While you wait, check out a teaser clip of it on her Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
2

Jon Pardi's Daughter Turns One: 'Still Can't Believe You're Ours'
3

Introducing Nektar Juice Bar
4

Yo-Yo Ma in Lubbock
5

Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of February 19