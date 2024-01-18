96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Reba McEntire on ‘CBS Mornings’ + Matt Stell’s Nashville show

January 18, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

Reba McEntire was on CBS Mornings Thursday, January 18. While on the show, she talked about singing the national anthem at the upcoming Super Bowl 58 and her recent annual Hillbilly Chili Cookoff. You can check out the full interview now on YouTube.

Matt Stell has announced his upcoming January 31 show at Nashville’s 3rd and Lindsey. Tickets are available now at 3rdandlindsley.com.

Megan Moroney will drop her song “No Caller ID” on Friday, January 19. You can presave the song now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dont Sell Your SaddleHannah Noel
1:05am
Im Comin OverChris Young
1:02am
White HorseChris Stapleton
12:58am
Mamas Broken HeartMiranda Lambert
12:55am
I See YouLuke Bryan
12:52am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Jon Pardi & Wife Summer Are Expecting Baby No. 2
3

Broadway Brilliance: Gaby Albo Unveils 'On Your Feet!' Secrets
4

Lea Thompson: From Flux Capacitors to Detective Mysteries
5

From the Huddle to Success: Jerry Kramer's 'Run to Win' Revealed