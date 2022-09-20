96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Reba on ﻿’Seth Meyers,’ ﻿Dustin Lynch presale & more

September 20, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Reba McEntire is appearing on ﻿Late Night With Seth Meyers ﻿Tuesday night. It airs at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC. 

Presale tickets for the new dates on Dustin Lynch‘s Party Mode Tour are available Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets for the general public go on sale on September 23. 

Breland has booked the Here For It Tour in support of his recently released debut album, Cross Country. The eight-date trek kicks off November 16 in Oxford, OH and concludes on December 3 in Philadelphia, PA. 

