96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Reba’s acoustic “Till You Love Me” + Kassi Ashton’s Opry debut

August 28, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Reba McEntire has released an acoustic version of her 1994 hit “Till You Love Me.” The track previews her forthcoming new album, Not That Fancy, due out October 6. 

Breland has dropped a feel-good new song, “Cowboy Don’t,” which he co-wrote with Zachary Manno and Haley Mae Campbell. Of the track, Breland says, “I’ve been playing this at my live shows for the past six months or so and watching the crowd go absolutely wild just pumps me up! I love the energy in the room I get from this song, and I’m stoked to have it officially out now.”

Kassi Ashton‘s My Opry Debut video is out now on YouTube. The clip features interviews with Kassi, as well as backstage and onstage footage from her special night.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Glory DaysGabby Barrett
6:37pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
6:34pm
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
6:28pm
SpringsteenEric Church
6:24pm
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
6:21pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Hallmark Opening in Lubbock!
3

Black Business Expo August 19th
4

Exploring 'March to the Majority' with Newt Gingrich
5

City of Lubbock to Hold Dedication Event for T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza