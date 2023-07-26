96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Reba’s livestream + Caylee’s “That Dog” video

July 26, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Reba McEntire has teamed up with Veeps to livestream her recent Madison Square Garden concert. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit veeps.com/reba.

Brett Young is celebrating the release of his upcoming album, Across The Streets, with new merchandise. Check it out at Brett’s merch store.

Caylee Hammack has dropped the music video for her latest breakup track, “That Dog.” Watch it now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
6:59am
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
6:56am
Memory LaneOld Dominion
6:48am
Hell Of A ViewEric Church
6:42am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:39am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Critterfest 2023
2

Chris Young announces new song, “Young Love & Saturday Nights”
3

Performing on the CMA Fest main stage has been a dream come true for Jordan Davis
4

Jordan Davis Was Hilariously Caught Dozing Off During Dierks Bentley's Show
5

Luke Bryan recounts his early days in Nashville + meeting Vince Gill