Nashville notes: Restless Road’s ‘Last Rodeo’ + The War And Treaty’s “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me”

August 10, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Country trio Restless Road has announced their hotly anticipated debut album, Last Rodeo. The 18-track record arrives October 20 and can be presaved now. 

The War And Treaty recently performed “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” live on ABC’s GMA3. You can watch their performance in full now on YouTube.

LOCASH will appear FOX & Friends’ All-American Summer Concert Series on Friday, August 11. If you’re going to be in New York City, you can grab tickets to attend at eventbrite.com.

