Nashville notes: Russell Dickerson presale, Brothers Osborne visit hometown & more

Presale tickets for Russell Dickerson‘s She Likes It Tour are available Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time using promo code RDFAM2022. A second presale opens on Wednesday exclusively for Russell’s Spotify followers.

Brothers Osborne gave fans a video tour of their hometown of Deale, Maryland, before a show in the area recently.

The nominees for the CMA Awards will be announced on September 7 at 8 a.m. ET on the CMA’s official website.

Lauren Alaina will perform at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s annual Nightfall at the Hall concert exclusively for the museum’s Troubadour members.

