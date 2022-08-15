96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo
Nashville notes: Russell Dickerson presale, Brothers Osborne visit hometown & more

August 15, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Presale tickets for Russell Dickerson‘s She Likes It Tour are available Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time using promo code RDFAM2022. A second presale opens on Wednesday exclusively for Russell’s Spotify followers. 

Brothers Osborne gave fans a video tour of their hometown of Deale, Maryland, before a show in the area recently.  

The nominees for the CMA Awards will be announced on September 7 at 8 a.m. ET on the CMA’s official website.

Lauren Alaina will perform at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s annual Nightfall at the Hall concert exclusively for the museum’s Troubadour members.  

