Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin explains ‘Phases’ + Morgan Wade’s “80’s Movie”

Ryan Griffin‘s new EP, Phases, drops July 14. Ahead of its release, Ryan’s sharing with fans the significance of his EP’s title and how he arrived at it. Watch the video now on Instagram.

Morgan Wade has released a new song, “80’s Movie.” The track is the latest preview of her forthcoming album, Psychopath, due out August 25.

The Country Music Association is having a merch sale on its online store in celebration of the upcoming CMA Fest television special. For details, visit CMA’s Twitter.

