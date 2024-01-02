96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Sam Hunt’s family photos + Jelly Roll’s medley

January 2, 2024 4:00PM CST
Sam Hunt recently shared heartwarming family photos from 2023. You can check them out now on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jelly Roll performed not one but three songs on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Delivered as a medley, the country hitmaker sang the chart-topping “Need a Favor,” the Jessie Murph-assisted “Wild Ones” and his new single, “Halfway to Hell.” In case you missed it, you can check out the full performance now on YouTube.

Dustin Lynch checked off a bucket list item as co-host of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Now, he’s giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at that milestone moment and what went on behind the camera. Check it out on Dustin’s Instagram.

