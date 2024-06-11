Nashville notes: Scotty’s next TV appearance + Kameron Marlowe’s tour

Kameron Marlowe has expanded his Keepin’ The Lights On World Tour with six international dates across Europe. The trek will kick off July 31 in Fort Collins, Colorado, and wrap in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Dec. 19. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Kameron’s website.

Scotty McCreery will appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday to chat about his new album, Rise & Fall, and more. “Was great to finally meet Jennifer Hudson and chat about some of our shared experiences,” Scotty shared on social platform X. Tune-in information can be found at jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Lily Rose has announced her Runnin’ Outta Time Tour. The trek will hit 23 cities and feature openers Payton Smith, Harper Grace, Jordan Gray and Michael Warren. “After being able to open up for incredible artists like Sam Hunt, Shania Twain and Luke Bryan, I’m so excited to give the fans a full 90 minute set on the headlining tour. I feel like we’ve gained so many new fans while playing in amphitheaters and arenas, so I’m excited to see old and new faces for some headlining sets!” Lily shares. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at lilyrosemusic.net .

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.