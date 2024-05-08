96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Scotty’s Opry fan event + Kip heads down under

May 8, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Scotty McCreery has announced an Opry fan event that’ll take place after his Grand Ole Opry performance on Saturday, May 11. Fans who buy a copy of his upcoming album, Rise & Fall, physically at the Opry store will be treated to a private performance backstage and can have their record autographed by Scotty. More details can be found at opry.com.

Kip Moore has added dates to his upcoming Nomad World Tour in Australia and New Zealand. For ticket information and the full tour schedule, head to Kip’s website.

Post Malone has shared a teaser clip of the music video for his forthcoming collab with Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help.” The track arrives Friday, May 10, and is available for presave now.

