96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: See Blake on ‘Kimmel’ + Jordan on ‘Live’

February 28, 2023 4:50PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: See Blake on ‘Kimmel’ + Jordan on ‘Live’

If you missed Blake Shelton‘s appearance Monday night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you can check it out online

Jon PardiBRELANDChapel HartJackson DeanMegan Moroney and many more are set to play the Long Road Festival August 25-27 at Stanford Hall Leicestershire in England.

Jordan Davis played his new single, “Next Thing You Know,” Tuesday morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

You ProofMorgan Wallen
3:31am
You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton
3:27am
Cheaper Than The TruthSmith & Wesley
3:23am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
3:20am
SidewaysDierks Bentley
3:17am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
4

Get Signed Up at Ron Hoover RV to Win A Trip to See Morgan Wallen in Austin
5

6 Grocery Items Surging in Price Right Now