96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Shania Twain’s new song, Turkey Fry lineup revealed & more

September 19, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Shania Twain’s new song, Turkey Fry lineup revealed & more

Shania Twain is releasing a new song, “Waking Up or Dreaming,” on Friday. 

Jeannie Seely has celebrated her 55th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She was presented with a commemorative plaque during her appearance Saturday night. 

Travis Denning, Tracey Lawrence and Gary Allan will perform at Tracy’s 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert on November 22 in Nashville in an effort to provide meals to people who are homeless. Tickets go on sale to the public on September 23. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Caught Up On My DrinkinSmith & Wesley
12:33am
Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
12:29am
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
12:25am
Telling On My HeartCasey Donahew
12:16am
Country OnLuke Bryan
12:13am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Opening for Tesla: Kurt Deimer and Phil X (from Bon Jovi) September 13th
2

Why Luke Combs Stopped His Show To Give Fans $140
3

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control
4

PRCA: Watch Ft. Madison Iowa Rodeo on the Cowboy Channel Sept 8-10
5

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts