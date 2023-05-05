96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Shy Carter and Caitlyn Smith’s duet + Carter Faith’s “Wild”

May 5, 2023 4:15PM CDT
Shy Carter has enlisted Caitlyn Smith for a spellbinding duet, “How Did You Sleep.” Written by Carter, Smith and Bryan Simpson, the soaring breakup tune finds both singers coming to terms with their exes’ decisions to move on, while still reeling from the hurt.

Carter Faith has released her debut track of the year, “Wild.” Of her new love song, Carter shares, “It’s a fun, upbeat, and groovy as hell song that just makes me want to go for a long drive or out dancing.”

Canaan Smith has tapped Emily Weisband for his new song “Diamond on the Dresser.” The haunting ballad was written by Canaan and James McNair

