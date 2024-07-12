96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville Notes: Stapleton sings with Bocelli + Young joins Jackson

July 12, 2024 3:00PM CDT
Chris Young will join Alan Jackson for his first stop on the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour Aug. 2 at TD Garden in Boston.

The debut album from Kassi Ashton, Made from the Dirt, is set to arrive Sept. 20. It features her current hit, “Called Crazy,” as well as the new track “Son of a Gun.”

Chris Stapleton joins Andrea Bocelli on the track “Il Mare Calmo della Sera” from the Italian tenor’s new Duets album, which drops Oct. 25.

