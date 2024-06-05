96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: TalkShopLive’s CMA Fest livestreams + Danielle Bradberry’s “Broken Boy”

June 5, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Can’t make it to Nashville for CMA Fest? Don’t worry, TalkShopLive is streaming Dolly Parton, Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson‘s CMA Close Up Stage interviews live on its platform. You’ll also be able to shop exclusive CMA Fest and artist merchandise. For more information, head to talkshop.live/channels/cma.

Daniell Bradberry is dropping a new piano ballad, “Broken Boy,” on Friday and it’s available for presave now.

Country duo LOCASH will drop a remix of their track, “Hometown Home,” on Friday. You can presave the song now to hear it as soon as it drops.

 

