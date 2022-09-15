96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Tanya Tucker’s documentary trailer, Willie Nelson’s live album + more

September 15, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Tanya Tucker’s documentary trailer, Willie Nelson’s live album + more

You can now watch the trailer for The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile. The documentary film follows the creation of Tanya Tucker’s 2019 While I’m Living album, which Brandi Carlile produced.

Legacy Recordings has announced plans to put out a live album of Willie Nelson’s 1984 performance at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The project, called Willie Nelson Live at Budokan, will be out November 18.

Bailey Zimmerman has announced his debut EP, Leave the Light On, which is due out October 14. His current single, “Fall in Love,” is inside the top 15 at country radio.

Faith Hill will be a special guest on season 2 of the Food Network’s Be My Guest With Ina Garten. The four-episode season premieres October 9.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Bottoms UpBrantley Gilbert
6:09pm
Im Comin OverChris Young
6:06pm
Dont YaBrett Eldredge
6:03pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
6:01pm
All My Friends SayLuke Bryan
5:56pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Which job is harder — being in a NASCAR pit crew or a college football team? Chase Rice weighs in
2

Why Luke Combs Stopped His Show To Give Fans $140
3

Dolly Parton Launches New Pet Apparel and Accessories Line ‘Doggy Parton’
4

Opening for Tesla: Kurt Deimer and Phil X (from Bon Jovi) September 13th
5

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts