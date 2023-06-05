96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Tanya’s new album + Luke Grimes’ latest track

June 5, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Tanya Tucker‘s new album, Sweet Western Sound, is available now. The 10-track collection includes “Breakfast In Birmingham,” a duet with Brandi Carlile

Yellowstone actor and rising country artist Luke Grimes has released his latest song, “Playin’ On The Tracks.” The reflective number was penned by Luke and Brent Cobb.

Kenny Rogers‘ first posthumous album, Life Is Like A Song, is out now and includes a never-before-released duet with Dolly Parton (“Tell Me That You Love Me”).

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
9:14am
Live Like You Were DyingTim Mcgraw
9:09am
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
9:06am
Need A FavorJelly Roll
8:50am
Take A Back RoadRodney Atkins
8:46am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
2

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes
3

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
4

Jake Owen’s ‘Loose Cannon’: Track list + release date revealed
5

Granger Smith Admits Music Never Felt The Same After His Son River Died