Nashville notes: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ highlights country stars, David Nail checks in

November 8, 2022 4:00PM CST
Craig Morgan will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on November 11 — Veterans Day — to discuss his new memoir and share stories from his military service.

Speaking of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly took on Cody Johnson’s megahit “‘Til You Can’t” in the latest installment of the Kellyoke segment on her talk show.

David Nail shares his mental health journey in the latest installment of The Check-In, a video series from ACM Lifting Lives.

