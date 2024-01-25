96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: The War And Treaty’s collab + Dylan Marlowe’s honest song

January 25, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

The War And Treaty has teamed up with Wilder Woods for a duet version of his song “Be Yourself.” Of their new collab, The War And Treaty share, “This song is an anthem for the entire world to simply Be Yourself. No front, no faking it till you make it. You are worthy. You are good enough. Be Yourself!”

Dylan Marlowe is dropping a new song, “You Did It Too,” on February 9. “This is the most honest song I’ve ever written, every line is a true story to my life,” he says. Dylan’s continuing his ascent on the country charts with his single with Dylan Scott“Boys Back Home.”

BRELAND will release a live EP, BRELAND & Friends: Vol. 1 (Live), on Friday, January 26. The six-track project, which will feature onstage collabs with Thomas RhettSam HuntDierks Bentley and more, is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No Such Thing As A Broken HeartOld Dominion
6:55pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
6:52pm
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
6:49pm
I Remember EverythingZach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves
6:41pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The Awesome Game: Dave Hill's Hilarious Hockey Odyssey
2

Mudflap's Farm : EP 3 "Placing the Well"
3

Several City of Lubbock Locations to Serve as Warming Centers Over Weekend, Early Next Week
4

Burgess-Rushing Closed Sunday-Tuesday for Weather
5

Kliph Nesteroff on Comedy's Cultural Impact