96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett’s Home Team party + Reba McEntire’s ‘Happy’s Place’

May 15, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Share

Thomas Rhett has announced that he’s kicking off CMA Fest with his Home Team Fan Club Party on June 5. You can find out more details and register to attend online.

Randy Travis has added a Nashville stop to his More Life Tour. The concert will take place June 5 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. after Thursday’s presale. For more information on the show and tickets, visit axs.com.

NBC has rolled out its first promo and preview of Reba McEntire‘s newly announced sitcom, Happy’s Place. Premiering this fall, the show will reunite the country icon with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
5:31am
First Last TimeGhost Hounds
5:27am
Love You Miss You Mean ItLuke Bryan
5:19am
One Number AwayLuke Combs
5:15am
Dont You Wanna StayJason Aldean
5:07am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show
2

Big Take: DC’s Saleha Mohsin's Insider Journey
3

Exploring 'The Anime Effect': Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray
4

Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students
5

"Family Ties" Scott Valentine Unveils Red Coral Universe